I have had an abortion...

The choice has been made and the abortion has been done. Whether it happened many years ago or just yesterday, it will dramatically affect you even if it doesn't seem like it now. If the pain is not dealt with, it can result in profound long-term emotional and spiritual disturbances in your life. The inability to cope after an abortion is called Post-Abortion Syndrome or PAS. This term is used to describe three common responses:

1) the inability to process the fear, anger, sadness, and guilt surrounding the abortion experience,

2) the inability to grieve the loss of the baby,

3) the inabililty to come to peace with God, oneself, and others involved in the abortion decision.



A woman who is faced with the choice of how to react to a pregnancy may feel a tremendous amount of fear and anxiety about the situation, especially when the pregnancy is unplanned. Abortion seems to be a fast solution to this dilemma, even if it violates one's moral or spiritual convictions. The immediate reaction after your abortion may have been relief that the crisis is over. This is normal, but what many do not expect is the resurfacing of the event in the future. Since the abortion cannot be undone, the emotions and defense mechanisms respond, leaving the woman in a whirlwind. Here are just some of common reactions:



*intense guilt

*anxiety/panic attacks

*psychological "numbing"

*depression

*suicidal thoughts

*sleep/appetite disturbances

*flashbacks

*anniversary syndrome (depression on or near the date of the abortion)

*substance abuse

*unhealthy relationships

*low self-esteem



Abortion may have seemed the only way to prevent the loss of social, school, career, or financial goals, or to relieve pressure from others. For whatever reason it was done, the consequences are painful since God never intended for life to end this way. But, there is HOPE. There is nothing you have done or will do that God cannot forgive. Just before he died on the cross, Jesus prayed, "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing," (Luke 23:24). He also wants to forgive you: