Click Here To Read About Kristi & Michael's First Camping Trip!

What happens when a young married couple goes on their first camping trip! Click above to find out! Bear Lake Camping Trips! At least once a year, sometimes 3-4 times a year, we pack our family up and head to Northern Wisconsin for a week of tent camping. There is nothing we enjoy more as a family then camping. The boys explore the woods and lake, catching frogs and crayfish, and by the end of the day are asleep before they hit the tents. Then Mommy and Daddy can sit by the lake and see the millions of stars reflected in the mirror-like surface of the water, and spend some quiet time together.... But there is nothing more relaxing than sitting around the campfire, watching the sparks float lazily up towards the full harvest moon, and taking in the sounds of the North Woods... Come take a quick trip with us as we share a part of our lives with you.... The best thing about camping, Caleb says, is "Catching Frogs!" Connor taking his first dip in Bear Lake at the age of 11 months. This is all Connor wanted to do for the entire week... Camping sure can tire out a young boy... Caleb zonks out after a full day of catching frogs, exploring, and swimming in the lake! Click below to see some more photos! Click Here To See More Photos!

Click Here For The Perfect Gift! Transfer your photographs or old home movies over to DVD all set to music that makes your memories come alive! Give the gift that will touch your family's heart and soul. Chimney Balloon Fireplace Damper

Do you have a drafty or stinky fireplace? A Chimney Balloon fireplace damper can stop the cold draft, bad smell and save you money on your heating bill. Answers in Genesis Ministries