Bear Lake Camping Trips!
At least once a year, sometimes 3-4 times a year, we pack our family up and head to Northern Wisconsin for a week of tent camping. There is nothing we enjoy more as a family then camping. The boys explore the woods and lake, catching frogs and crayfish, and by the end of the day are asleep before they hit the tents. Then Mommy and Daddy can sit by the lake and see the millions of stars reflected in the mirror-like surface of the water, and spend some quiet time together.... But there is nothing more relaxing than sitting around the campfire, watching the sparks float lazily up towards the full harvest moon, and taking in the sounds of the North Woods...
Come take a quick trip with us as we share a part of our lives with you....