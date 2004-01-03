Touching Lives Across the Globe -- One E-mail at a Time!
Subscribe
Archives
Hope and Encouragement For Teenagers!
Author Michael T. Powers
Author Kristi Powers
Inspired Audio
Creation News
The Most Touching, Heartfelt Gift You Can Give -- Guaranteed!
Give the Gift of Inspiration to Others... And Yourself!
Christian Nation?
Inspirational books for sale!
Help Spread the Sunshine to Friends and Family
Our Pride and Joy!
Chase
  
More Chase
Go on a Virtual Camping Trip With the Powers Family!
Heroes Among Us
Even writers need inspiration!
HeartTouchers.com readers share their hearts on this fateful day
Interviews with some of the best writers on the Internet!
HeartTouchers.com Writer's Guidelines
Ways to Help You Honor your Pastors
State Champions
IwoJima
Life Purpose
Site Map
E-Mail Help

Creation News

Check out our Creation News Section!
Weekly articles, daily Q & A, and a Creation Comic!

Chase William Powers

Born: 03-01-2004
Birth Time: 08:23am
@ Beloit Memorial Hospital
Weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Length: 20.25 in.

Big Brother Caleb getting his first look at Chase.

Connor feeling pretty happy about being a
"Big" brother for the first time.

Chase doesn't seem too happy
about his first Connor kiss!

Caleb is enjoying his role as nurturer to his baby brother.  He held a sleeping Chase for an hour and half the first day he came home from the hospital.  Connor on the other hand, can't wait until Chase is older so he can wrestle with him!

Chase is already a hit with the ladies.  Here Brittnia a former Lady Cougar, plants one on him, while Amanda (below), one of the young ladies in our youth group, smooches him.
Click Here For The Perfect Gift!
Transfer your photographs or old home movies over to DVD all set to music that makes your memories come alive! Give the gift that will touch your family's heart and soul.
Chimney Balloon Fireplace Damper

Do you have a drafty or stinky fireplace? A Chimney Balloon fireplace damper can stop the cold draft, bad smell and save you money on your heating bill.

 
Touching Lives - One E-mail at a Time!

Author Michael T. Powers - HeartTouchers @ aol.com
Site Powered By
    BizStudio Site Manager
    Online web site design
 