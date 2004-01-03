Chase William Powers Born: 03-01-2004

Birth Time: 08:23am

@ Beloit Memorial Hospital

Weight: 7 lbs 14 oz

Length: 20.25 in. Big Brother Caleb getting his first look at Chase. Connor feeling pretty happy about being a

"Big" brother for the first time. Chase doesn't seem too happy

about his first Connor kiss! Caleb is enjoying his role as nurturer to his baby brother. He held a sleeping Chase for an hour and half the first day he came home from the hospital. Connor on the other hand, can't wait until Chase is older so he can wrestle with him! Chase is already a hit with the ladies. Here Brittnia a former Lady Cougar, plants one on him, while Amanda (below), one of the young ladies in our youth group, smooches him. Click Here to view more Baby Pictures!

