The Creation-Evolution Debate The Creation-Evolution controversy is one of my favorites, but is too large a topic to tackle here, so we have provided links to sites which will give you all the answers you are searching for! You can be assured that science does indeed back up God's Word and you can intelligently discuss the Creation-Evolution debate with your peers and teachers By far the best site to go to get answers to your questions on the authority of the bible and the creation vs evolution controversy! Not only do you get scientific evidence that supports creation, but they do it without compromising the bible or the gospel message! Creation Super Library!

How do I handle myself in school?

How do you react to your teacher or other students who believe in evolution? Here are ten tips that will help you! Miracles and Science?

Does Science disprove the miracles recorded on the Bible?

