Happy Brides We have received hundreds of thank you notes from our customers over the years. There is no better feeling than knowing we played a part in making a memorable day turn into an unforgettable one! "We were most satisfied and happy with the video you prepared for our daughter's wedding. Friends and family who saw the video commented on what a professional and outstanding job you did. The music was great and you represented everyone well. It's a treasure to have all these memories for the future. Thanks so much!"



Leslie & Brian Walker

Racine, WI





I just wanted to say thank you for the beautiful job you did with our wedding! It is so nice to be able to see everything again. (Including what we missed!) Our video is wonderful! Everyone who's seen it can't believe how good it is. We appreciate all the time and work you put into making it so perfect for us. It is something we plan on watching every anniversary and we wanted to thank you again for keeping our memories so special!"



Heidi & Steven Paulson

Beloit, WI





Thank you for all of your hard (and speedy!) work. Kurt and I found the video in the mailbox when we got home from our honeymoon. What a surprise! That was quick! We watched in awe and we want you to know that we love it! I can't wait for our parents to see it. I'm sure it will bring tears to their eyes too. Thanks again!



Andrea & Kurt Nelson

Milwaukee, WI





"Enclosed is a check for four more copies of our wedding video. Members of our bridal party wanted their own copies of the wedding after viewing ours. We still can't believe how well it turned out and we wanted to say thank you again! We will definitely be recommending you to our friends."



Sue & Brian Norgaard

Chicago, IL





I wanted to compliment you on the video that you did for Scott and Shannon. We showed it to friends and relatives and had many, many tears. It was wonderful the way you put all the music together and coordinated everything. We all loved it and wanted to know if we could order some more videos."



Judy Bever

Milton, WI





"Just wanted to thank you for doing such a great job on the video for Brian and Michelle. They loved it, as did all our guests. The song you chose for the pictures of Michelle growing up was PERFECT! Her father just happened to hear that song on the radio and wanted to find out who sang it so he could purchase it. You can imagine his surprise to hear it on the video. It really meant a lot to him. Thanks again!"



Phil and Arlene Matthys

Janesville, WI Click Here For The Perfect Gift! Transfer your photographs or old home movies over to DVD all set to music that makes your memories come alive! Give the gift that will touch your family's heart and soul. Chimney Balloon Fireplace Damper

Do you have a drafty or stinky fireplace? A Chimney Balloon fireplace damper can stop the cold draft, bad smell and save you money on your heating bill. Answers in Genesis Ministries