Is There Really Someone Watching Over You?

Find out who is watching over you and how He can help you with your problems. Find God Online! Believe it or not you can actually find God online. Take a minute and surf this area.

1. God Loves You...



God loves everyone and he desires us to have eternal life. John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." And, John 10:10 says, "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I (Jesus) have come that they may have life, and have it to the full." (NIV)

2. You Are A Sinner In Need Of Forgiveness...



You have sinned by choosing to go your own way instead of God's way. Through His Holy Spirit, God wants you to know that you are seperated from God and will face His judgement. Romans 3:23 says, "for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,". Romans 6:23 says, "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." And, Heb 9:27 says, "Just as man is destined to die once, and after that to face judgment," (NIV)

3. God Wants To Forgive You...



God demonstrated His love for you by sending His Son, Jesus Christ. By dying on the cross and rising from the dead, Jesus took your judgement and made it possible for you to be forgiven. Romans 5:8 says, "But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." And, 1 Pet 3:18 says, "For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive by the Spirit," (NIV)

4. You Must Turn Away From Your Sins...



You cannot save yourself or earn God's forgiveness as a result of being good enough. Just as you change directions when you realize you're walking the wrong way, you must repent, or turn away, from you sins. Luke 13:5 says, "I tell you, no! But unless you repent, you too will all perish." And, Ephesians 2:8-9 say, "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-- and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God--not by works, so that no one can boast." (NIV)

5. You Must Place Your Faith In God's Son, Jesus Christ...



When you realize you are walking in the wrong direction, you turn to find the right way. Jesus is the right way. As you turn away from your sins, place your faith in Jesus to receive forgiveness and eternal life. Acts 20:21 says, "I have declared to both Jews and Greeks that they must turn to God in repentance and have faith in our Lord Jesus." And, John 14:6 says, "Jesus answered, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."" (NIV)

6. You Receive Jesus Christ Through Prayer...



Because Jesus is alive, He stands ready to come into your life. Revelations 3:20 says, "Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me." (NIV) Through prayer you can:

Admit to God that you are a sinner and that you are turning away from you sins; Believe in Jesus by thanking Him for dying on the cross and rising from the dead for your sins; Commit your life to Jesus by asking Him to come into your life as your Savior and Lord.

If you have repented of your sins, accepted Christ's gift of salvation through his punishment for your sins, and have decided to become a follower of Jesus, then by God's grace you have been saved from eternal punishment. The angels are rejoicing. You will one day live with your Creator in paradise!

Now, begin following God's commands and grow as a follower of Jesus Christ.