20 Logic Errors Used by Evolutionists When Discussing Origins







1. Fuzzy Words



We believe, we think

Given enough time, it will happen

Might work

Must have formed

"Those life forms must have evolved in the absence of oxygen,."

Could possibly have been

My guess is

Seems like



Use of "fuzzy words" demonstrates that evolutionists do not have the evidence to support their claims.





2. Half Truth



Half true and half false

Often more effective than the complete lie



Example: The Second Law of Thermodynamics only applies to isolated systems, so it is not relevant to evolution, because the earth is an open system



3. Bandwagon

The appeal to "everyone agrees"

Example: All scientists accept evolution

No real scientist accepts creation

To see a list of scientists that believe in a literal 6-day creation got to: http://www.answersingenesis.org/





4. Glittering Generalities

A broad oversimplification of an explanation

Example: Scientists may disagree about the mechanism of evolution, but all agree that evolution is a fact.





5. Loaded Words

Using emotionally-charged words to influence a reaction

Example: Creationism is a tactic by the "Christian right" to force their religious agenda on our children





6. Association

Associating something you want to criticize with something people dislike

Example: Associating creation in the same sentence with astrology or known myths



