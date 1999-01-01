





Eight Ways to Encourage Your Pastor



by Victor Parachin





Sometimes pastors are the loneliest people in

the church. Often their hours are long, the pay

minimal, the criticism considerable and constant.

Feelings of disappointment, discouragement, and

defeat may begin to plague the best of them.



Paul's admonition to "serve one another in love"

(Gal. 5:13 ) should encourage us to remember

our shepherds. Here are eight ways to make

their lives better.



1. Cut the criticism



Presbyterian minister Fred Rogers, creator

and host of television's "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood,"

once gave an address describing the time he

was a student at Pittsburgh Theological

Seminary and attended a different church

each Sunday in order to hear a variety of preachers.



One Sunday he was treated to "the most

poorly crafted sermon (he) had ever heard."

But when he turned to the friend who had

accompanied him, he found her in tears.



"It was exactly what I needed to hear," she

told Rogers.



"That's when I realized," he told his audience,

"that the space between someone doing the

best he or she can and someone in need is

holy ground. The Holy Spirit had transformed

that feeble sermon for her--and as it turned

out, for me too."



Unlike most workers who are evaluated once

or twice a year, clergy are often critiqued

weekly after each worship service. It's not

unusual to hear people say "the music was

poor," "the hymn selection was awful," or

"the sermon was boring." We would do well

to remember that most spiritual leaders work

hard to make worship a unique celebration

each week.



2. Pray regularly



Ask God to shower your pastor with an

abundance of love, hope, joy, faith, peace,

power, wisdom, and courage. Pray for your

spiritual leader's maturity and growth in the

faith. As you pray keep in mind this wisdom

from German writer Johann Wolfgang von

Goethe: "If you treat a person as he is,

he will stay as he is; but if you treat him

as if he were what he ought to be, he will

become what he ought to be and could be."



3. Express appreciation in writing



A spoken compliment is always welcome,

but a written one can be read over and over

again for years. So, when you hear or see

something you like from your minister,

write an appreciative note.



4. Use your skills to bless



Are you proficient with computers? Help your

pastor master the church's new computer. Are

you a mechanic? Offer to service the car free

of charge or at a reduced fee.



One pastor I know recalls: "I was pastoring

my first church -- a small congregation with

limited resources. While there, I developed

a series of dental problems and could not

afford treatment. What a joy it was when

a dentist in the church offered to treat me

for free. Correcting my dental problem involved

nearly a dozen visits. He treated me carefully

and cheerfully each time. I have thought of

that dentist many times since then and the

memories of his kindness continue to

bless my life."



5. Squelch gossip



If you hear a negative comment, respond

with a positive one. If misinformation is being

spread, correct it with the accurate information.

Or, if people are gossiping, just walk away.

Remember the Bible soundly condemns

gossip and careless speech. James 1:26

says, "If anyone considers himself religious

and yet does not keep a tight rein on his

tongue, he deceives himself and his religion

is worthless." And Psalm 34:13 reads, "Keep

your tongue from evil and your lips from

speaking lies."



6. Offer to meet a need



Some people make their spiritual leaders

defensive and angry by saying, "You

need to _" That approach is seldom

welcome and almost always counterproductive.

If you see a need, approach your spiritual

leader by saying, "I'd like to help by _" If

you see an area that can be improved, take

responsibility for working on it.



Be an active participant in your church. Get

involved by teaching a class, leading a workshop,

singing in the choir, feeding the hungry. Ask

your spiritual leader where and how you can

employ your gifts.



7. Be openly responsive



Nothing so animates and excites a spiritual

leader as seeing people respond to the preaching

and teaching. Imagine the surprise and delight

of a pastor in Virginia Beach, Virginia, who,

when greeting a visitor to his church, found

she came because of the kindness of a church

member who was her neighbor.



"I'm recently divorced, a single parent and new

to this community," she told the pastor. "To

keep up with rent and provide for my three

children, I must work two jobs. That leaves

me very little time for yard work. I was relieved

when the weeds didn't overrun my yard as I

had feared they might. However, when I made

an unscheduled trip home in the middle

of my workday, I discovered the reason why

the weeds had not taken over my yard.



"My 86-year-old neighbor -- a member of your

church -- was on his hands and knees pulling

my weeds. I barely knew this man and he was

embarrassed to be caught in this anonymous

act of kindness. He explained that he heard you

preach a sermon on the importance of living a

life of compassion and kindness and decided

to put that sermon into practice by weeding

my lawn."



One pastor's heart filled with joy when a group

of women in Washington, D.C., responded

to a sermon preached from the words of

Jesus--"Do not judge, or you too will

be judged" (Matt. 7:1). After hearing

the sermon, the women decided to give

a baby shower for the young woman who

provided childcare while they met for

Bible study. She was unmarried, close

to going on welfare, and without support

from her family or the father-to-be. The

young woman was moved to tears by

the surprise baby shower.



Later, the women explained to the pastor,

"Your sermon taught us that it's possible

to reach out to someone in need -- in this

case, an unwed mother -- without judging

or condoning the situation."



8. Throw away the measuring stick



Don't expect that your present spiritual

leaders will do things the same way their

predecessors did. Lay aside personal

agendas and preferences. Instead, focus

on how your leader is being used by God

to do effective ministry now. By serving

your shepherds, you will ensure that they

will not only be encouraged but will feel

appreciated and continue to minister with

enthusiasm and energy.



Copyright 1999 by Victor Parchin and

