Peer Pressure Who's In Charge Here? Dealing with Negative Peer Pressure It can be as simple as your classmate asking you to copy your homework and as difficult as your friends wanting you to try drugs for the first time. Negative peer pressure takes place when someone tells you to do things that you know or feel is wrong, hurtful, or dangerous. Words can hurt. Friends can make you feel so pressured into doing something, you feel you have no choice but to go with the flow. After all, who wants to be called "chicken"? They might tell you, "It's no big deal." or "Everyone's doing it." THE BOTTOMLINE IS: If you do something because of what your friends say, Who's in control of You? It is during your teen years that you start gaining more personal freedom and are in the position to make more decisions by yourself FOR yourself. So who's in charge? If you LET them make up your mind, you're giving up that control. If something feels wrong, it probably IS. YOU ARE IN CONTROL. Lots of teens worry about not being liked and unpopular if they don't go with the flow. DON'T LET YOURSELF BE MANIPULATED. Life is about making decisions and each decision you make will lead you down a different path.

Learn to make good decisions:

Weigh the pros and cons. Understand the negative consequences that can result from a decision YOU make. (By giving in to negative peer pressure, you might get grounded, you could lose people you thought were your friends, you could be put in jail.) trust yourself to make the responsible choice. Be honest with yourself. Are the risks involved worth damaging your own self-respect?

It takes guts to stand up for yourelf. At some point in time, you've got to assume responsibility for yourself. Why not start now?

Say it like you mean it!

When you tell your friend you won't do something you don't feel good about, speak with conviction. Speak with sincerity. You'll be surprised. By asserting yourself honestly and firmly, you might gain respect and admiration from your peers.

Remember you can always walk away and ignore them.

Actions sometimes speak louder than words. Do it casually. Do it confidently.

Remember, not all peer pressure is negative. Friends can lend a lot of positive support for each other too. Check out this awesome story: Now Joseph had been taken down to Egypt. Potiphar, an Egyptian who was one of Pharaoh's officials, the captain of the guard, bought him from the Ishmaelites who had taken him there. The LORD was with Joseph and he prospered, and he lived in the house of his Egyptian master. When his master saw that the LORD was with him and that the LORD gave him success in everything he did, Joseph found favor in his eyes and became his attendant. Potiphar put him in charge of his household, and he entrusted to his care everything he owned.

From the time he put him in charge of his household and of all that he owned, the LORD blessed the household of the Egyptian because of Joseph. The blessing of the LORD was on everything Potiphar had, both in the house and in the field.

So he left in Joseph's care everything he had; with Joseph in charge, he did not concern himself with anything except the food he ate. Now Joseph was well-built and handsome, and after a while his master's wife took notice of Joseph and said, "Come to bed with me!"

But he refused. "With me in charge," he told her, "my master does not concern himself with anything in the house; everything he owns he has entrusted to my care.

No one is greater in this house than I am. My master has withheld nothing from me except you, because you are his wife. How then could I do such a wicked thing and sin against God?"

And though she spoke to Joseph day after day, he refused to go to bed with her or even be with her.

One day he went into the house to attend to his duties, and none of the household servants was inside.

She caught him by his cloak and said, "Come to bed with me!" But he left his cloak in her hand and ran out of the house.

When she saw that he had left his cloak in her hand and had run out of the house, she called her household servants. "Look," she said to them, "this Hebrew has been brought to us to make sport of us! He came in here to sleep with me, but I screamed. When he heard me scream for help, he left his cloak beside me and ran out of the house."

She kept his cloak beside her until his master came home. Then she told him this story: "That Hebrew slave you brought us came to me to make sport of me. But as soon as I screamed for help, he left his cloak beside me and ran out of the house."

When his master heard the story his wife told him, saying, "This is how your slave treated me," he burned with anger.

Joseph's master took him and put him in prison, the place where the king's prisoners were confined. But while Joseph was there in the prison, the LORD was with him; he showed him kindness and granted him favor in the eyes of the prison warden.

So the warden put Joseph in charge of all those held in the prison, and he was made responsible for all that was done there.

The warden paid no attention to anything under Joseph's care, because the LORD was with Joseph and gave him success in whatever he did. Taken from the Bible in Genesis 39:1-23.

