Touching Lives Across the Globe -- One E-mail at a Time!
Subscribe
Archives
Hope and Encouragement For Teenagers!
  
Inspirational and Informative Teen Stories!
The Creation-Evolution Debate - Answers to your Questions
Dinos
Daily Question
News
Comic
Help for Christian Students in Secular Schools
Miracles and Science
Can we really know God on a personal level?
Can You Trust the Bible?
Suicide
Suicide 2
What to do if you find you are pregnant
Convenient option or am I murdering my baby?
I may have a drug and alcohol problem
I feel like my heart has been ripped in half!
Eating Disorders - There is help for you!
Dealing with the death of a loved one
How do you know if you have been abused?
Peer Pressure -- Don't Cave In!
Sex, Love, & Relationships
How Can I Deal With My Feelings of Depression?
Church&State
Author Michael T. Powers
Author Kristi Powers
Inspired Audio
Creation News
The Most Touching, Heartfelt Gift You Can Give -- Guaranteed!
Give the Gift of Inspiration to Others... And Yourself!
Christian Nation?
Inspirational books for sale!
Help Spread the Sunshine to Friends and Family
Our Pride and Joy!
Chase
Go on a Virtual Camping Trip With the Powers Family!
Heroes Among Us
Even writers need inspiration!
HeartTouchers.com readers share their hearts on this fateful day
Interviews with some of the best writers on the Internet!
HeartTouchers.com Writer's Guidelines
Ways to Help You Honor your Pastors
State Champions
IwoJima
Life Purpose
Site Map
E-Mail Help

Creation News

Check out our Creation News Section!
Weekly articles, daily Q & A, and a Creation Comic!
Pregnant? 
 
More than a million teenage girls get pregnant each year.  What if you are part of this statistic?
You may have thought it could never happen to you and your initial reaction may be shock, fear, and confusion. Your future will be changed, but not ruined. Once the pregnancy is confirmed by a physician you will need to think of someone you can tell about your pregnancy. The most logical place to begin is with your parents, if possible. They may experience some of the same emotions you are having now. Understand that your pregnancy is a crisis to them as well. If you cannot safely tell your parents, you should find a trusted friend or adult (such as a teacher, coach, pastor, or youth minister) who will support you. Be prepared for a variety of responses, from acceptance to judgemental shock. Everyone will offer you the solution they think is best and though you need a stable support system (help for parents , family, friends, church, etc.), the ultimate decision about your pregnancy is up to you.

What are your options?


1. Carrying the baby to term and parenting (with or without support from the father of the baby): Parenting is a huge responsibility whether you are married or single, but it is a life giving choice. You need to carefully evaluate your support systems (family, church, close friends,etc.), future goals, and financial stability when making this choice.

2. Adoption: Most people have a negative view of adoption, seeing it as "giving up" your baby. But, it can be a very rewarding decision. Everyone involved wins. The baby wins by being able to live, you win by making a good choice and forsaking your own desires for your child, and a loving couple wins by fulfilling their dream of raising a child. You can choose who adopts your baby through private adoption and ensure that your child will enjoy a safe, loving home.

Jennifer, age 15, placed her baby in an adoptive family. She comments, "I got pregnant at the age of 14 and had no clue what to do...people these days seem to talk of only two or three solutions to teen pregnancy..although most people forget another--adoption. It was the best, yet hardest decision of my life. I look at all I am doing now and think where would I be with a baby. I was not and will not be ready to take care of a baby for a few years. Plus the most important thing to me is that my baby has two parents who love each other."

Adoption information links:

http://www.adopting.org/pregnant.html

http://www.alladoption.com/

http://www.venturacpc.org/

Pregnant? Think you might be?

Locate a Pregnancy Center near you by clicking on the link below
Pregnancy Centers Online
 
 
 
What if I may be pregnant but find out I am not?

If you have faced the possibility of being pregnant as an unmarried teen, then use this experience to learn a lesson. You may be relieved, but you still have issues in your life that need to be dealt with. Obviously, if you faced the possibility of pregnancy, you are involved in premarital sexual activity. This lifestyle can have destructive consequences medically, emotionally, and spiritually. It not only creates the possibility of pregnancy, but also sexually transmitted diseases and broken relationships. Sex was designed by God to give pleasure in a marriage relationship between two people committed to spending the rest of their lives together. God will not honor those who are not honoring Him with the precious gift of sex. Premarital sex is not pleasing to God and goes against its perfect design. You are also very special because God created you in His image. His restrictions on sex are not meant to keep you from enjoying pleasure, but to prepare you for a pure and holy marriage relationship. God is forgiving, though, if you have lost your virginity and He is willing to give you a second chance. Just because you are no longer a virgin does not mean you have no hope and should continue in your present sexual behavior. The more sexually involved you are prior to marriage, the more inner conflict and confusion you will experience. For more information on sex click on this link:  http://www.christiananswers.net/sex/home.html 
Click Here For The Perfect Gift!
Transfer your photographs or old home movies over to DVD all set to music that makes your memories come alive! Give the gift that will touch your family's heart and soul.
Chimney Balloon Fireplace Damper

Do you have a drafty or stinky fireplace? A Chimney Balloon fireplace damper can stop the cold draft, bad smell and save you money on your heating bill.

 
Touching Lives - One E-mail at a Time!

Author Michael T. Powers - HeartTouchers @ aol.com
Site Powered By
    BizStudio Site Manager
    Online web site design
 