You may have thought it could never happen to you and your initial reaction may be shock, fear, and confusion. Your future will be changed, but not ruined. Once the pregnancy is confirmed by a physician you will need to think of someone you can tell about your pregnancy. The most logical place to begin is with your parents, if possible. They may experience some of the same emotions you are having now. Understand that your pregnancy is a crisis to them as well. If you cannot safely tell your parents, you should find a trusted friend or adult (such as a teacher, coach, pastor, or youth minister) who will support you. Be prepared for a variety of responses, from acceptance to judgemental shock. Everyone will offer you the solution they think is best and though you need a stable support system (help for parents , family, friends, church, etc.), the ultimate decision about your pregnancy is up to you.

What are your options?



1. Carrying the baby to term and parenting (with or without support from the father of the baby): Parenting is a huge responsibility whether you are married or single, but it is a life giving choice. You need to carefully evaluate your support systems (family, church, close friends,etc.), future goals, and financial stability when making this choice.



2. Adoption: Most people have a negative view of adoption, seeing it as "giving up" your baby. But, it can be a very rewarding decision. Everyone involved wins. The baby wins by being able to live, you win by making a good choice and forsaking your own desires for your child, and a loving couple wins by fulfilling their dream of raising a child. You can choose who adopts your baby through private adoption and ensure that your child will enjoy a safe, loving home.

Jennifer, age 15, placed her baby in an adoptive family. She comments, "I got pregnant at the age of 14 and had no clue what to do...people these days seem to talk of only two or three solutions to teen pregnancy..although most people forget another--adoption. It was the best, yet hardest decision of my life. I look at all I am doing now and think where would I be with a baby. I was not and will not be ready to take care of a baby for a few years. Plus the most important thing to me is that my baby has two parents who love each other."