Videographers who are members of the Wedding & Event Videographers Association International (WEVA) are dedicated to capturing the planned events, as well as the spontaneous moments that are unique to every wedding. With today's rapid changes in digital video, professional videographers must constantly update their skills, techniques, and technology. In selecting your videographer, look for their WEVA membership logo. Members of WEVA International have access to the best new technology, techniques, industry information, and advice. Membership in WEVA International signals that your videographer adheres to industry standards and is dedicated to continuing education that improves the quality of their work and their ability to meet your needs in a professional manner. Wedding videography demands a superior sensitivity, an attention to detail, and the ability to function as part of a team. These special attributes are not usually required in other forms of professional video production. WEVA members are routinely commended for their skills and ability to record events in a discreet and unobtrusive manner. On your special day, only your groom should be sharing the spotlight with you. To achieve the outstanding video quality that today's brides demand, WEVA International has worked closely with major video manufacturers to develop superior digital camcorders designed specifically for professional wedding videography. Sony, Panasonic, and JVC have all brought camcorders to the market that were developed with direct input from WEVA's committees. Advances in new digital video camcorders now allow wedding videographers to obtain amazing results even in low light! To be assured of choosing a professional videographer who will record your wedding in a caring and skillful manner, ask to see their WEVA International membership certificate. Your video, professionally-produced by a WEVA International member, will become a priceless family heirloom, one that will be cherished by your family for all the generations to come.