WHY VIDEOTAPE YOUR WEDDING? Your wedding day -- you've imagined what it would be like since you were a child. You will spend countless hours planning, arranging, anticipating . . . and then it finally comes, and rushes by in a flash.



Many couples comment that they remember little of it - they were too nervous, caught up in a frenzy of activity and attention that is unmatched in a lifetime. Traditional photography has been capturing wedding for generations, and while no wedding should be without wonderful photographs to look back on, they only deliver still, posed moments in time. In 1980, professional wedding video was born and began to deliver to couples the rich experiences of their wedding day that only video can produce. The emotions, the people, the feelings, the joy, the fun, the places and times that make up one of life's most important milestones. Brides who view our sample tapes become emotionally involved in the wedding videos they watch. Have you ever cried looking through a wedding photo album? I have had many future brides call me and tell me that they cried after viewing our demo DVD. And they didn't even know the couple on the demo!



Video goes far beyond traditional photography to deliver your wedding day back to you in such a way that you feel like you were just there again - but without the nerves. Couples tell us that they see more of their wedding day on the video than they did being there. For example, the bride will plan her entire processional - and never see it because she is the last one down the aisle. Your wedding day is a once in a lifetime gathering of friends and family and nothing can make you feel like your all back together again more than a good DVD.



Inexpensive copies of the DVD can be mailed to loved ones unable to attend the wedding. For $10-$25, depending on the package you choose, they can have the complete wedding!



In thank you's after their weddings, our clients have told us over and over that their DVD becomes their favorite keepsake -- more important to them than anything else from their wedding. Many couples today that make professional video a priority do so because they hear of it's importance from a close friend or family member. Yet one of the most common mistakes made today is having your "uncle" or friend videotape your wedding. Video is often one of the last things planned for, yet it becomes the first thing you want the Monday morning after the wedding.



A very wise and experienced wedding industry expert once commented: "The future holds but two possibilities - those that had their wedding day taped, and those that wished they did".



We sincerely hope that you do not become the latter.