Quotes About Writing! Here are some of my favorite quotes about the craft of writing. Hope you enjoy them as much as I have! "Usually, when people get to the end of a chapter, they close the book and go to sleep. I deliberately write my books so when the reader gets to the end of a chapter, he or she must turn one more page. When people tell me I've kept them up all night, I feel like I've succeeded!"

--Sidney Sheldon "You learn by writing short stories. Keep writing short stories. The money's in novels, but writing short stories keeps your writing lean and pointed."

--Larry Niven "Most writers can write books faster than publishers can write checks."

--Richard Curtis "I never had any doubts about my abilities. I knew I could write. I just had to figure out how to eat while doing this."

-- Cormac McCarthy "If you're a singer, you lose your voice. A baseball player loses his arm. A writer gets more knowledge, and if he's good, the older he gets, the better he writes."

--Mickey Spillane "Writing is the hardest work in the world. I have been a bricklayer and a truck driver, and I tell you -- as if you haven't been told a million times already -- that writing is harder. Lonelier. And nobler and more enriching."

--Harlan Ellison "Success is a finished book, a stack of pages each of which is filled with words. If you reach that point, you have won a victory over yourself no less impressive than sailing single-handed around the world."

--Tom Clancy "There are two kinds of writer: those that make you think, and those that make you wonder."

--Brian Aldiss "My goal in life is to be the exact same person to you, whether you've met me for the first time or the 21st time. Your knowledge of me is there from the beginning in an honest, brutal sort of way. Get your writings to be there...in an honest, brutal sort of way, and you'll have found your true voice." --Joyce Jace "Good writing is supposed to evoke sensation in the reader--not the fact that it is raining, but the feeling of being rained upon."

E.L. Doctorow "I admire anybody who has the guts to write anything at all."

E. B. White



"If you can't annoy somebody, there is little point in writing."

Kingsley Amis

"I often have to write a hundred pages or more before there's a paragraph that's alive."

Philip Roth

"Forget all the rules. Forget about being published. Write for yourself and celebrate writing."

Melinda Haynes

"What is written without effort is in generally read without pleasure."

Samuel Johnson

"I don't think anyone should write their autobiography until after they're dead."

Samuel Goldwyn "When we read, we stat at the beginning and continue until we reach the end. When we write, we start in the middle and fight our way out."

Vickie Karp

"I write for the same reason I breathe -- because if I didn't, I would die."

Isaac Asimov

"One writes to make a home for oneself, on paper, in time, in others' minds."

Alfred Kazin

"To write what is worth publishing, to find honest people to publish it, and get sensible people to read it, are the three great difficulties in being an author."

Charles Caleb Colton

"The strokes of the pen need deliberation as much as the sword needs swiftness."

Julia Ward Howe "Writing is the hardest way of earning a living, with the possible exception of wrestling alligators."

Olin Miller

"Books are never finished they are merely abandoned."

Oscar Wilde

"The great art of writing is knowing when to stop."

Josh Billings

Bruce Barton, who made a name for himself years ago as a

writer and advertising man, was talking to a class of students about writing one evening. One of them asked him how he got his inspiration for his magazine articles.

"Well," Barton replied, "picture me sitting at breakfast in

the morning. As I sip my coffee, my wife glances down at

the floor and observes, 'Bruce, we really need a new dining

room rug. This one is wearing out.' Right there I have the

inspiration to write another article."

"The best way to have a good idea is to have lots of ideas."

Linus Pauling

"The faster I write the better my output. If I'm going slow I'm in trouble. It means I'm pushing the word instead of being pulled by them."

Raymond Chandler

"Words are sacred. They deserve respect. If you get the right ones, in the right order, you can nudge the world a little."

Tom Stoppard

"The first step is to find out what you love -- and don't be practical about it. The second step is to start doing what you love immediately, in any small way possible. I've seen what happens to people when they get to do what they love. They light up. They glow. They have a kind of energy that's wonderful."

Barbara Sher

"Nighttime is really the best time to work. All the ideas are there to be yours because everyone else is asleep."

Catherine O'Hara

"At night, when the objective world has slunk back into its cavern and left dreamers to their own, there come inspirations and capabilities impossible at any less magical and quiet hour. No one knows whether or not he is a writer unless he has tried writing at night."

H. P. Lovecraft

"What an author likes to write most is his signature on the back of a check."

Brendan Francis "A good novel tells us the truth about its hero; but a bad novel tells us the truth about its author."

G. K. Chesterton

"No one is asking, let alone demanding, that you write. The world is not waiting with bated breath for your article or book. Whether or not you get a single word on paper, the sun will rise, the earth will spin, the universe will expand. Writing is forever and always a choice -- your choice."

Beth Mende Conny

"Success comes to a writer, as a rule, so gradually that it is always something of a shock to him to look back and realize the heights to which he has climbed."

P.G. Wodehouse

"It's an adrenaline surge rushing through your body. You have this spark of an idea that keeps threatening to burst into flames and you have to get the words out on paper to match this emotion or picture in your head. After this comes the work of cleaning up the mess that you made."

Janet West

"We write to taste life twice."

Anais Nin "It is with words as with sunbeams. The more they are condensed, the deeper they burn."

