Touching Lives Across the Globe -- One E-mail at a Time!
Subscribe
Archives
Hope and Encouragement For Teenagers!
Author Michael T. Powers
Author Kristi Powers
Inspired Audio
Creation News
The Most Touching, Heartfelt Gift You Can Give -- Guaranteed!
Give the Gift of Inspiration to Others... And Yourself!
Christian Nation?
Inspirational books for sale!
Help Spread the Sunshine to Friends and Family
Our Pride and Joy!
Chase
Go on a Virtual Camping Trip With the Powers Family!
Heroes Among Us
Even writers need inspiration!
HeartTouchers.com readers share their hearts on this fateful day
Interviews with some of the best writers on the Internet!
HeartTouchers.com Writer's Guidelines
Ways to Help You Honor your Pastors
State Champions
IwoJima
Life Purpose
Site Map
E-Mail Help

Creation News

Check out our Creation News Section!
Weekly articles, daily Q & A, and a Creation Comic!
Remembering Our Veterans: The Boys of Iwo Jima
May we never forget the sacrifices that have been made for our freedom!

 

Join Heart Touchers!

You are one of over 8 million visitors to this web site! Come be a part of something special as we touch lives through some of the best stories on the Internet!
 
Subscribe to our free bi-monthly E-zine that contains inspirational stories and poetry, most often by published writers, and the means to contact the authors via e-mail with your feedback. Each story is followed by quotes that will amuse, challenge, and inspire you. Join the thousands of world-wide readers on our e-mail list by subscribing below!
remove
subscribe

HeartTouchers
Heart4Teens



Email List Management by Ezine Director
Click Here to view Michael's latest TV appearance!

 

MAKE SURE OUR EMAILS GET THROUGH TO YOU BY CLICKING HERE!

Click on the link above to make sure that our weekly e-mails will get through to your inbox! By adding our e-mail address to your address book, you will insure that our e-mails actually arrive in your inbox!
Click Here to Listen to: "Breathing Life into Others" by Author Michael T. Powers!


You can now listen to inspirational messages from author Michael T. Powers!  Just click on the link above to become one of over 450,000 people who have listened to "Breathing Life into Others".  Six more messages are also available below including Michael's newest message entitled: "The Young and the Restless".

 Click here to visit Heart4Teens! A web site geared toward teenagers!


 

 Click Here for a preview of Michael's new book!
 
Heart Touchers: "Life-Changing Stories of Faith, Love, and Laughter" is finally here! Click on the link or photo to find out how you can purchase an autographed copy at no extra charge!  We pay the shipping too!
Take A Sneak Peek At Michael's Book!
 
Would you like to take a sneak peek at Michael's new book entitled, "Heart Touchers "Life-Changing Stories of Faith, Love, and Laughter"? Take a look at the following four stories; one from each section of his book!
 The Bathtub - From: Celebrating Daddyhood
 The Day Lisa Lost - From: Celebrating Sports
 You Don't Get Engaged By A Creek! - From: Celebrating Relationships
 A Father's Love - From: Celebrating Life
  
The Heart Touchers Archives!
 
Fix yourself a soothing beverage, sit back, and let your stressful world fade away as you are encouraged and inspired by some of the best stories on the Internet! You will be blessed with hope, filled with laughter, and you may even shed a few good tears. But we promise that you will go away with a spring in your step and new outlook on this thing called life...
 Archives - Past Stories
Click Here For The Perfect Gift!
Transfer your photographs or old home movies over to DVD all set to music that makes your memories come alive! Give the gift that will touch your family's heart and soul.
Chimney Balloon Fireplace Damper

Do you have a drafty or stinky fireplace? A Chimney Balloon fireplace damper can stop the cold draft, bad smell and save you money on your heating bill.

 
Touching Lives - One E-mail at a Time!

Author Michael T. Powers - HeartTouchers @ aol.com
Site Powered By
    BizStudio Site Manager
    Online web site design
 