|
May we never forget the sacrifices that have been made for our freedom!
Join Heart Touchers!
You are one of over 8 million visitors to this web site! Come be a part of something special as we touch lives through some of the best stories on the Internet!
Subscribe to our free bi-monthly E-zine that contains inspirational stories and poetry, most often by published writers, and the means to contact the authors via e-mail with your feedback. Each story is followed by quotes that will amuse, challenge, and inspire you. Join the thousands of world-wide readers on our e-mail list by subscribing below!
MAKE SURE OUR EMAILS GET THROUGH TO YOU BY CLICKING HERE!
Click on the link above to make sure that our weekly e-mails will get through to your inbox! By adding our e-mail address to your address book, you will insure that our e-mails actually arrive in your inbox!
|
Take A Sneak Peek At Michael's Book!
Would you like to take a sneak peek at Michael's new book entitled, "Heart Touchers "Life-Changing Stories of Faith, Love, and Laughter"? Take a look at the following four stories; one from each section of his book!
|
The Heart Touchers Archives!
Fix yourself a soothing beverage, sit back, and let your stressful world fade away as you are encouraged and inspired by some of the best stories on the Internet! You will be blessed with hope, filled with laughter, and you may even shed a few good tears. But we promise that you will go away with a spring in your step and new outlook on this thing called life...
|