Touching Lives Across the Globe -- One E-mail at a Time!
Subscribe
Archives
Hope and Encouragement For Teenagers!
Author Michael T. Powers
Author Kristi Powers
Inspired Audio
Creation News
The Most Touching, Heartfelt Gift You Can Give -- Guaranteed!
Give the Gift of Inspiration to Others... And Yourself!
Christian Nation?
Inspirational books for sale!
  
Breathing Life Into Others CD!
Help Spread the Sunshine to Friends and Family
Our Pride and Joy!
Chase
Go on a Virtual Camping Trip With the Powers Family!
Heroes Among Us
Even writers need inspiration!
HeartTouchers.com readers share their hearts on this fateful day
Interviews with some of the best writers on the Internet!
HeartTouchers.com Writer's Guidelines
Ways to Help You Honor your Pastors
State Champions
IwoJima
Life Purpose
Site Map
E-Mail Help

Creation News

Check out our Creation News Section!
Weekly articles, daily Q & A, and a Creation Comic!

"Breathing Life Into Others" CD is now available!

 

Author Michael T. Powers' message:  "Breathing Life into Others" is now available on CD for you listen to or to share with others!

Just click on the "Buy Now" button below to order it!  All money is going to support the youth ministry of Faith Community Church where Michael is the youth pastor.

You can also order a CD by mail.  The CD's are $5 each plus $1 for shipping. Make your checks out to "FCC Youth" and then send it to:

FCC Youth
2931 Lucerne Dr.
Janesville, WI 53545

Be sure to include your return address so we can send the CD to you!

You can listen to Michael's message for free via streaming audio by clicking on the link below the "Buy Now" button!

Click here to listen to Michael T. Powers' inspirational message entitled: Breathing Life into Others
Click Here For The Perfect Gift!
Transfer your photographs or old home movies over to DVD all set to music that makes your memories come alive! Give the gift that will touch your family's heart and soul.
Chimney Balloon Fireplace Damper

Do you have a drafty or stinky fireplace? A Chimney Balloon fireplace damper can stop the cold draft, bad smell and save you money on your heating bill.

 
Touching Lives - One E-mail at a Time!

Author Michael T. Powers - HeartTouchers @ aol.com
Site Powered By
    BizStudio Site Manager
    Online web site design
 