"Breathing Life Into Others" CD is now available!

Author Michael T. Powers' message: "Breathing Life into Others" is now available on CD for you listen to or to share with others!

Just click on the "Buy Now" button below to order it! All money is going to support the youth ministry of Faith Community Church where Michael is the youth pastor.

You can also order a CD by mail. The CD's are $5 each plus $1 for shipping. Make your checks out to "FCC Youth" and then send it to:

FCC Youth

2931 Lucerne Dr.

Janesville, WI 53545

Be sure to include your return address so we can send the CD to you!